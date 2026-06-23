Vladislav Panev: Freezing the minimum wage is the right step

Freezing the minimum wage is the right step, because its growth in recent years has far outpaced the competitiveness of the economy. We see what is happening because of this with the budget and trade deficits, as well as with inflation. The state is handing out money that is directly flowing out, because production is stagnating and the increased demand is going to imports. We need to get out of this circle.

This is what the MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" commented Vladislav Panev,

However, I will believe that they will freeze it only after it is adopted, because in recent weeks we have seen how the government throws ideas into the air, and then after even a weak resistance, it refutes itself.

The purely accounting operation for paying social security contributions from civil servants and increasing their salaries so that the net income is preserved is not a reform in its own right and there is nothing to comment on. It would be a reform if it had an impact on the budget, and presented like this it does not.

We will wait for ideas for cutting administrative costs, because piecemeal measures do not show an overall vision.