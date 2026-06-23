Alibegov: They purposefully photograph empty beaches and receipts with high prices

In early June there are almost never many tourists. In reality, the resorts start filling up from June 15-20. The last two weekends on the Southern Black Sea Coast were very good. This was stated by the Chairman of the Bulgarian Association of Restaurants Richard Alibegov to Radio "Focus".

Alibegov stated that it is too early to draw conclusions about a failed summer tourist season at the beginning of June.

He pointed out that there are no current observations on the situation on the Northern Black Sea Coast, but if there is a decline in German tourists, this is a problem that cannot be solved by hoteliers and restaurateurs.

"This is an issue that must be resolved at the state level and especially with regard to air connections", he emphasized.

Alibegov expressed dissatisfaction and stated that a negative campaign has been carried out against the Southern Black Sea Coast in recent days. According to him, photos of empty beaches, restaurants and receipts with high prices are being purposefully distributed in the public space.

"There are thousands of restaurants and hotels along the Black Sea coast, and a few receipts have been circulated in the space and it already gives the impression that prices are too high everywhere. This is not true", he said.

"Photos of resorts were taken during the week and at different times of the day. There were even shots of Sozopol, taken at 3 a.m. to show how empty it was. There is no such thing. The resorts even reported growth in June compared to the same month last year. The growth is small, but it is there. We, the Bulgarians, are very happy to hear such negative news", said Richard Alibegov.

"There is an increase compared to June last year. The growth is not large, but it is there", he also said.