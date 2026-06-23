There is a request prepared by the Serbian lawyer of the banker Stoyan Mavrodiev, requesting that the proceedings be terminated at the very beginning and that he be sent to Bulgaria. This was stated on the program “The Day Live” by Emanuil Yordanov, former Minister of Internal Affairs and Mavrodiev's lawyer. He confirmed that the banker himself requested to be extradited to Bulgaria.

“Mavrodiev himself has decided that this is the right time to return to Bulgaria and that the very situation in the country implies respect for people's rights, even when they are accused”, explained Yordanov. According to him, the expectations that Mavrodiev will reveal something sensational will not be justified, “the person simply wants to protect his rights”.

”It is very possible that he will be detained, but there are procedures by which we will seek his release and the determination of a lighter measure of detention”, emphasized Emanuil Yordanov. He did not commit to guessing when Mavrodiev will return, since, according to him, this depends on the Serbian authorities.

Regarding the case of Ukrainian citizen Oleg Nevzorov, Yordanov commented that it is first necessary to understand how the order for his expulsion from Bulgaria was issued and how it was canceled after three days.

”It is too early to say whether the Ministry of Interior is doing well, because a very short period of time has passed. The Ministry of Interior is a huge and cumbersome system and for something to happen in it, more time is needed. The bad thing is that within the entire transition we have one minister who has a full mandate – Prof. Georgi Petkanov”, commented the former Minister of the Interior.

According to him, the ruling party is now at the beginning of its mandate and still benefits from the great trust they received in the elections.