Ivan Ivanov: Minister Shishkov can cause serious harm to this government

I am not a critic of this government. Unfortunately, Minister Shishkov can cause serious harm to this government. He can put the cabinet in an explanatory mode. The data he presented are largely suggestions. This was stated by the former Minister of Regional Development Ivan Ivanov in the program “From the Day“ on BNT.

This will certainly affect the image of the government. There is a risk of stopping the completion of the “Hemus“ motorway, he admitted.

First, the change in the methodology for indexations was initiated by the Chamber of Builders after a wide public discussion. It concerns public procurement contracts, not in-house contracts under which Hemus and the Botevgrad - Vidin road are being built. It concerns orders in the future, the former regional minister announced.

He showed his order, according to which any attempts at indexation are prohibited.

I don't know how these calculations were made. Everything we heard today from the regional minister is false. He hasn't stopped anything. I haven't seen official documents today, except for some drawings. He has a little more time left, after which he will be responsible for his actions. Apparently, Minister Shishkov has rewound himself, because there are great public expectations of him, Ivanov pointed out.

I got the impression that the "Hemus" will not be built during his time, which is a pity for the people of Northern Bulgaria, he added.

According to him, payments for LOT 4 of the "Hemus" motorway were last made during the "Gyurov" cabinet. Ivan Ivanov added that in this situation he will be forced to seek his rights in court.

“Baba Alino is an extremely ugly example of how someone allowed the construction of an entire city. I am amazed because I learned about what happened after my term. Not a single signal had been received. Mayor Kotsev has come to my office many times, but has not raised the topic of this problem. The investigation that is currently underway will provide accurate information on how and why this happened“, said Ivanov.

Mr. Hristanov and I uncovered many such cases in Varna during my time. These actions were carried out in retrospect, Ivan Ivanov explained.

The BSP will evaluate this government after 100 days of rule. I sincerely hope that the BSP will find its way. I wish Mr. Zarkov to find a new path with a new rhetoric, especially towards the young. Without a left-wing party, Bulgaria cannot exist, he believes.