With regard to the social security contributions of civil servants, our proposal is even more radical than that of the ruling party, to equalize civil servants with those working under an employment relationship in all respects - not only in terms of contributions. This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by the president of the Confederation of Labor "Podkrepa" Dimitar Manolov.

"It is not entirely true that the state pays the social security contributions of civil servants, because they are part of their income, but not part of their salaries", the unionist emphasized.

Manolov specified that if the social security contributions are included in their salaries, they fully agree to change the legislation and civil servants to start paying their social security contributions themselves.

"This will be budget optimization and it is good to remember that when the state took over the payment of these social security contributions, it then deducted their amount from the salaries of civil servants. It would be normal for them to return them now," the unionist also said.