Boyko Naydenov: If the head of the National Security Agency complied with a phone call about Nevzorov, this is the absurdity of the absurd, a crime

The return of Oleg Nevzorov has raised more questions than it has given answers in the public space.

The question does not arise now, it arose when an order was issued for this person to be expelled from the country and then surprisingly it was canceled. At that time, the prosecutor's office was conducting another investigation, what was happening in Varna at that moment - an answer must be given as quickly as possible.

To count on the prosecutor's office to do it - I am not very optimistic, because things are not pleasant for the leadership of the National Security Agency, and for the prosecutors who worked on both cases. This was stated by the former director of the National Investigation Service Boyko Naydenov in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR".

The return of Oleg Nevzorov raised more questions than it gave answers in the public space

The question does not arise now, it arose when an order was issued for this person to be expelled from the country and then surprisingly it was canceled. At that time, the prosecutor's office was conducting another investigation, what was happening in Varna at that moment - an answer must be given as quickly as possible.

Relying on the prosecutor's office to do it - I am not very optimistic, because things are not pleasant for both the leadership of the National Investigation Service and the prosecutors who worked on both cases. This was stated by the former director of the National Investigation Service Boyko Naydenov in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR".

According to him, the ambassador of Ukraine is an official sent by another country, and if the head of DANS complied with a phone call, this is "the absurdity of the absurd, a crime that must be checked very carefully".

"DANS at its own discretion cancels the order, in this case it is a matter of an awful lot of money, strong political influences at the local and national levels. This makes me a little optimistic that this story will unravel in the near future," commented Naydenov.

He expressed his opinion that just changing the leadership of a service cannot guarantee a change in the way it operates - at the lower levels it is the same people who made the decisions. "Changes in the work are made with a deeper cut and a serious investigation of what happened before. If the reason is a call from a foreign ambassador - this person is on trial. It doesn't matter which ambassador called you and what he told you, you are obliged to comply with the law of the country - to protect national security", said the former head of the National Socialist Party. His expectations are that Oleg Nevzorov will reveal many interesting facts. He cannot be charged, because he may have only committed an administrative violation. "A crime was committed by someone who closed his eyes and allowed this to happen. If you go to glaze your balcony, in 4 days they will come to stop it and impose a fine on you and you will go through the entire administrative procedure for legalization. In this case, a whole city emerges and everyone remains silent. This is absurd, it means that someone has their eyes deeply closed", said Naydenov and added that the case could unravel if the path of the money is traced. This week, the deputies are to finally vote on the changes to the Judiciary Act, so that in September we will have a new Prosecutor General.

"Let's not expect that with a magic wand, by changing the Supreme Judicial Council and everything will change in the republic. The same judges and prosecutors will be in place, the employees of the National Security Agency, who knew what was happening and laughed out loud when their leader one day wrote the order and the next day canceled it. And the most wonderful law depends on those who implement it,", summed up Boyko Naydenov.