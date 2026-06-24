The illegal city near Varna: The first demolition orders are being issued

The first orders for the demolition of 13 illegal buildings in the "Baba Alino" area should be issued today, Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev told BNT.

According to Regional Minister Ivan Shishkov, 42 unfounded certificates of tolerance have been issued. There are also illegal transformer stations built in the disputed area. They supply legal buildings outside "Baba Alino".

Over 300 certificates of tolerance for buildings on the territory of Varna have been checked. For half of them, there is no evidence that the buildings existed before 2009.