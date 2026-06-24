Ivan Shishkov: The mass removal of illegal buildings is overwhelming for the state

The state is faced with a dilemma: How to deal with illegal construction?

In recent days, the topic of illegal construction has again come up on the agenda, after the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov made important statements in "The Day Begins" on BNT.

He emphasized that the state is facing a serious challenge - the removal of all illegally erected buildings is practically impossible and would lead to huge social and economic consequences.

Changes in legislation: Focus on infrastructure

The Regional Minister revealed that changes in the regulatory framework are being prepared that will limit the so-called. “tolerance“ only to the engineering infrastructure.

This will make it possible to preserve what has been built, but only if it meets all technical and safety requirements.

„As a society, we must preserve what is useful and safe, after a thorough inspection“, the minister was categorical.

Indexation of construction contracts: End of double payment

In connection with the indexation of contracts with construction companies, Ivan Shishkov expressed a firm position against the practice of re-paying advances granted in 2018 and 2019.

He recalled that the previous government had adopted a methodology that allows indexation of all advances, but the current leadership has stopped this practice in order to protect the state interest.

„This is not an attack on anyone, but responsible management of public funds“, the minister emphasized.

AM „Hemus“: New projects and realistic deadlines

Regarding the key motorway „Hemus“, Ivan Shishkov assured that the 9th lot to Veliko Tarnovo will be completed by the end of the mandate.

However, he specified that the 7th and 8th lots need a complete new design, which will take time.

„I cannot promise that the builders will be able to finish everything in four years, but we will do everything possible to fill the large gap along the route“, the regional minister also said.

Balance between legality and public interest

Ivan Shishkov's statements outline a new direction in the management of the construction sector in our country - the search for a balance between compliance with the law, the protection of the public interest and the realistic capabilities of the state. Important decisions are ahead that will determine the shape of the infrastructure and urban environment in Bulgaria in the coming years.