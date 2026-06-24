Atanas Slavov: Kotsev should not be wrapped up in the scandal with "Baba Alino"

We have a settlement that has emerged, we have administrations that have turned a blind eye and an investor who was a witness in the case against Blagomir Kotsev. This was stated to BTV by the former Minister of Justice and MP from the parliamentary group of "Democratic Bulgaria" Atanas Slavov.

According to him, this is precisely why the mayor of Varna Blagomir Kotsev and the municipality should not be wrapped up in the scandal with "Baba Alino".

The DNSK is to blame, the municipal services have also been inactive, he added.

"Sending prosecutors to Varna means that you don't trust the regional prosecutor's office there very much. It needs to be seen whether the construction documents are real or fake, whether there is money laundering, whether there is data abuse. The answers must be given by the investigation and the prosecution."

According to him, the case could last for years.