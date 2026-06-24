MS: From July 1, the social old-age pension will be 183.81 euros

The Ministry of Labor and Social Policy has made a decision to support the oldest people with the lowest incomes in society. From July 1, the social old-age pension will increase to 183.81 euros. This was announced after today's meeting of the Council of Ministers by Natalia Efremova, Minister of Labor and Social Policy.

Such a pension is received by all people over 70 years of age, the annual income of a family member is below 30% of the poverty line and who do not have a specific contribution to the social security system.

„The increase is equal to what we used from the Swiss rule. Thus, we are ending the cycle of increases in all types of pensions, which are updated in accordance with the Swiss rule. The increase also increases other pensions that are not related to work activity - disability pensions, social disability pension, as well as personal pension. The increase in this pension also leads to an increase in two main supplements to pensions - that for external assistance for people with disabilities, as well as supplements for war veterans. Thus, we are increasing the incomes of over 163,000 people,“ explained Efremova.

According to her, this is part of the package of measures that the government is consistently deploying to support the most vulnerable people in society, while in parallel there are many other measures for social services - ensuring hot lunches, heating subsidies.