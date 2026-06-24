Gastronomy as the main tool of diplomacy (VIDEO+PHOTOS)

The world today is facing a number of challenges - from climate change, to shortages of drinking water and food, to wars. The fight against climate change and global warming is a daily occurrence. Wars, unfortunately, are now an integral part of the news flow, and food - it is the main part of our lives. The cleaner and more environmentally friendly it is, the healthier a person is.

In 2016, the United Nations (UN) designated June 18 as the Day of Sustainable Gastronomy. The goal is not only for each nation to share its taste and culinary traditions, but also how food consumption impacts the environment, economy and society as a whole. Sustainable gastronomy aims to increase the use of local and seasonal products, reduce the amount of food wasted (editor's note: nearly 30% of the food produced in the world is lost or thrown away), support agriculture and fisheries (editor's note: over 80% of the world's food needs are provided by plants), preserve traditional culinary practices and, last but not least, promote healthy and balanced nutrition.

A number of countries celebrate the Day of Sustainable Gastronomy by presenting their traditional dishes in other countries. This was also the case with the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Sofia. H.E. Elmar Mammadov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Bulgaria, brought together representatives of state institutions, local authorities, academia, the tourism, agriculture, environment, hospitality and gastronomy sectors, media representatives from Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, as well as international organizations for a discussion on modern approaches to sustainable food systems. The rich culinary traditions of Azerbaijan were presented, many elements of which are inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Ambassador Mammadov spoke about the deep connection between culinary traditions, cultural heritage and sustainable development. Azerbaijan's rich culinary heritage is based on values that reflect the harmony between people, culture and the natural environment. The Ambassador noted that principles such as respect for nature, use of seasonal products, preservation of biodiversity and responsible use of natural resources have been alive in Azerbaijani cuisine for centuries.

Elmar Mammadov stated that sustainable gastronomy is in line with the goals of the COP29 Farmers' Climate Harmony Initiative, which was presented by Azerbaijan within the framework of the COP29 presidency. He stressed the importance of the UN's declaration of 2026 as the International Year of Women Farmers and specifically noted the contribution of women to agriculture and food security.

At the event, the lecturer from the Plovdiv University of Food Technology Hafiza Fidan informed about modern approaches to sustainable food production and consumption.

The discussion was followed by a tasting of traditional Azerbaijani cuisine, including national dishes and desserts, including Shah Plov, Dolma, Mangal Salad, Dogramach, Pakhlava, Shekerbura and other delicacies.

„The cuisine of Azerbaijan is very rich and combines different tastes. Some of the dishes presented are included in the UNESCO list. One of them is „Dolma“, which resembles the Bulgarian sarma“, said Sofia Shigaeva-Mitreska, director of the Center for Azerbaijani Language and Culture at the Sofia University „St. Kliment Ohridski” during the presentation. Different types of green leaves are also used, besides grape leaves, according to the season.

The culmination of the dishes was “Shah Plov“. It is called so because its very shape resembles a crown. When cut, it resembles a flower that unfolds. It contains basmati rice, meat - lamb and beef, dried fruits, chestnuts. “Shah Plov is put on the table at every big event - wedding, official reception of guests. This is respect and love for people“, explained Mitreska.

Last but not least, the event also highlighted the important role of gastronomy in the development of cultural diplomacy and the strengthening of ties between the peoples of Bulgaria and Azerbaijan.