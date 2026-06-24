Assen Vassilev: The parameters of the budget proposed by Donev are more scandalous than those of the budget that brought down the Zhelyazkov cabinet

The main parameters of the draft budget proposed by Galab Donev are more scandalous than those of the budget that brought down the “Zhelyazkov“ cabinet.

We will comment on the draft budget in detail when we get acquainted with the texts of the draft laws for the state budget, the budget of the DOO, the budget of the NHIF and the three-year forecast.

Because in recent days we have been hearing different numbers and intentions every few hours.

This was published on his Facebook page by PP leader and former Finance Minister Assen Vassilev, after Finance Minister Galab Donev presented the main parameters of the budget plan for this year.