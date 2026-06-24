Former regional minister: The head of the cadastre in Varna has a property across the street from the complex in "Baba Alino"

In the scandal with "Baba Alino" information emerged that the geodesists had been filming the area in a biased manner.

"If it is true, and it is probably true, it is a great shame for the geodesist colleagues. If they did it, it will come out, there is no way to hide it. I would very much like our professional cameras for the geodesy engineers, for their licenses to be revoked and for them to never hear about this profession again. This was stated by the former acting Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Naydenov in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR".

He called for the search for administrative, criminal, moral and professional responsibility, because they are casting a stain on the entire profession.

The "Baba Alino" scheme - known for a long time not only in Varna

Naydenov said that this is an old scheme, there were signals from Varna, and now the case has "burst out like a geyser".

"I wanted to remove the head of the Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre Service, Eng. Krasimira Bozhkova, and someone from GERB called me not to fire her. She says "I didn't know, I looked at the documents" and sounds innocent. I know that she has her own property across the street and how could she not know that there are 100 buildings built across the street. Doesn't she know? - she knows. Thank God today the court issued a decision for the preliminary execution of her dismissal", said Naydenov in "Denyat ON AIR".

Local government

The former caretaker minister from the "Gyurov" cabinet expressed the opinion that in the beginning the local government in Varna was more timid.

"At that time the mayor was in custody, in extremely poor conditions, worse than prison. Shishkov says "there is no way the municipality could be innocent and it could have happened without its knowledge". "There are certain people, specialists, human resources behind the municipality," said Naydenov.

Nevzorov's claims in doubt

He emphasized that the case has become a hot topic and is being worked on because of its hype by the media.

"The new government, when it became known in the media, Minister Shishkov went to the site, checked, I welcome him, that's how it should be", added Naydenov.

"The laymen understood that there was nothing legal - which documents are legal for him - does he have a building permit, a design?", asked the guest.

Vitosha for citizens

Nikolai Naydenov also commented on the latest news about the government's plans for the development and accessibility of Vitosha.

"The Sofia Municipality has had a vision for Vitosha for 2 years and outlined priorities for what should be done finished, a viewing platform is being built on Kopitoto. Vitosha should be seen as part of Sofia's green system, of the transport system," said the former minister.

According to him, over the years there has been a lot of lobbying to prevent Vitosha from developing in the right direction for the benefit of children, sports, tourism, and not just for skiing and slopes.