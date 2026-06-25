A young man with an electric scooter attacked a father with a baby in Plovdiv (VIDEO)

Another incident with an electric scooter driver in a pedestrian zone. A young man attacked a father with a three-month-old baby in a stroller near the Rowing Base in Plovdiv. The man was out for a walk with his wife, small child and parents when young people on scooters sped past them, the victim, Yordan Nenov, told the air of “Hello, Bulgaria”.

According to him, the young people were moving at a speed of 50-60 km/h in a 20 km/h speed limit, which seemed dangerous to him. He took out his phone to film them and report it. “While I was filming, one of the young people simply kicked me”, says Nenov.

As a result of the impact, the man lost his balance. The stroller with his three-month-old child was also hit, but fortunately it did not overturn. The father added that he was hit in the ribs, but there were no fractures.

The attacker himself fell off the scooter after the kick. The boy was wearing a helmet, which according to Nenov saved him from more serious injuries.

A verbal aggression followed. “He curses, insults, behaves aggressively”, the victim said.

He reported the incident to 112, but a police patrol did not arrive on the scene. “They explained to me that they actually do not have facial recognition software and it will be difficult for them to find the culprits. If I know them, I'll tell them who they are," he shares his disappointment.

In order to file an official complaint with the police, the man first had to get a medical certificate.

The footage of the incident is being circulated on social networks and Plovdiv groups in order to identify the perpetrators. The police have already taken action on the case based on the publications. "I just want parents to be aware of what happens when their children are outside the home, and for other people to be safe," Nenov is categorical.