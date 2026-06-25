Martin Dimitrov on the budget: We fear that inflation will be higher

"Both budgets are bad, both the one that GERB proposed and led to the protests, and the one of "Progressive Bulgaria". The last time Zhan Videnov had a deficit of 5.7%," commented Martin Dimitrov from "Democratic Bulgaria" to Nova TV.

And he added: "7.2% is something that Galab Donev made up, we asked him for estimates many times, he did not give them".

Dimitrov noted that "there are over 75 thousand people who receive both salaries and pensions - this cries out for reform, there must be a plan for the phased release. There must be a specific plan of what will be done".

According to him, "if you make a 5.7% deficit and a large debt, by doing this and pouring it into the economy, you will raise inflation".

And he added "we are afraid that inflation will be higher because of what they are doing with the budget - with a large debt and a large deficit".

According to the MP, with a 5.7% deficit, Bulgaria may end up in a "Romanian scenario": "You say that you will reduce the deficit, but there is a danger that you will not be able to lower it to 3%, just as Romania failed. Romania failed and at some point they had to raise taxes, "Progressive Bulgaria" is possible to do this, they want to spend like GERB".