DB: We insist that the Minister of Finance withdraw and revise the proposed Budget 2026

Yesterday the draft budget of the state was presented. Today we insist that the Minister of Finance withdraw it and revise it to a 3% budget deficit, without additional costs. This was stated by the MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev on the sidelines of the parliament, quoted by novini.bg.

According to him, the budget lacks any reforms.

"It is pro-inflationary and will not lead to anything good. All election promises and all promises to the people who came out to protest have been abandoned and none of this is happening. Bulgarian citizens came out to protest with very clear demands - one of the reasons was the budget of GERB and DPS. What is currently being offered to us is not much different from what they were offering. That is why our call is for it to be withdrawn and revised", Mirchev also said.

There is a folk saying that reforms in cemeteries from within cannot be expected. Currently, the role of the cemeteries is played by the Ministry of Finance. Moreover - the Minister of Finance has not dealt with this role in his life. That is why our proposal to withdraw the budget - it must be revised by professionals who have an idea of what the long-term interests of the Bulgarian economy and business are. This budget has an extremely high deficit, which gives rise to additional problems both in terms of inflation and in terms of the destruction of people's savings, Vladislav Panev pointed out.