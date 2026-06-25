Interior Minister: There are disturbing circumstances in the Trakia Highway accident

We are taking complex measures in many directions against road injuries. In the Trakia Highway accident, there are disturbing circumstances - it is unacceptable for a freight truck without a load to pass through the guardrails. This was stated by Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev to journalists, quoted by Dariknews.bg.

He said that if the road owners do not wake up, they will refer the prosecutor's office for criminal inaction.

„At the moment, there are no active actions. Coordination has been established, we are working on a strategy using the Spanish model. This strategy will bear fruit at a slightly later stage“, he added.

The Minister of Internal Affairs explained that specific measures have currently been identified for each risky section. And he appealed to all other responsible institutions to actively participate in the implementation of these measures. “Road users must inspect the road surface, facilities, sign management, asphalt adhesion, the alarming condition of the guardrails, which cannot perform their functions, and others very quickly“, commented Demerdzhiev.

According to him, at the beginning of the summer season, repairs are being carried out irresponsibly. “The elimination of problems in risky sections must be done very quickly. I ordered the Road Safety Fund to motivate the reports in detail, so that it will be from now on. We will carefully check the expenses incurred so far, and in case of abuse, we will notify the competent authorities“, he was categorical.

According to him, first a precise analysis will be made years ago. “It is unacceptable to delay a proceeding without taking significant actions, the same applies to a delay by the court for something that can be decided within days. Road traffic injuries cannot be fought with inaction“, announced the Minister of the Interior.