Cigarettes more expensive since August, the cabinet raises the excise tax

Cigarettes have been getting more expensive since August. The reason - the government plans to increase the excise tax rate imposed on tobacco products, Nova TV reports.

The budget forecast of the Ministry of Finance for the next 3 years includes several steps for increase. The first - from August, a pack of cigarettes will become more expensive by 13 euro cents. Then, from March 2027, another increase of 12 euro cents per pack is planned. The last step is planned for January 2028 - another 12 euro cents.

So, if a pack of cigarettes currently costs 3.40 euros, in August its price will be 3.53, in March next year it will jump to 3.65, and from January 2028 it will cost 3.77 euros.

We recall that on Wednesday, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Galab Donev presented the budget plan for 2026. In addition to cigarette prices, those of vignettes are also being raised by 30 percent. Among the measures to increase revenue is the increase in the maximum social security income from August 1, 2026 to 2,300 euros. The expected additional revenue is just over 90 million euros. An increase in the minimum social security thresholds for certain economic activities and professions with higher growth than the minimum wage is also planned. About 40 million euros of additional revenue are expected from this measure.