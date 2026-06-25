Police operation shakes Primorski district in Varna: Checks in municipal administration

A wave of police operations swept through the building of the Primorski district administration in Varna today. Since the early hours, uniformed officers, accompanied by representatives of the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP), entered the municipal premises to conduct thorough checks and searches.

Procedural and investigative actions under the supervision of the prosecutor's office

According to information from the Ministry of Interior, the operation is being carried out within the framework of pre-trial proceedings, which began after court authorizations.

"Currently, on the territory of the Primorski mayoralty "Procedural and investigative actions are being carried out by police officers, including searches in administrative premises, archives and office rooms of the city hall," the press center of the Ministry of Interior told BTA.

The main focus of the investigation is checking data for issuing tolerance certificates, where there are suspicions of using false circumstances.

Under the watchful control of the District Prosecutor's Office, the teams are inspecting administrative offices, archives and office rooms, looking for evidence of possible abuses.

Coordinated actions of the Ministry of Interior and the Directorate of the Ministry of Interior

The action involves both employees of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior – Varna, as well as experts from the Directorate for the Prevention and Control of Corruption.

The joint efforts aim to clarify all the circumstances surrounding the possible issuance of documents with false content, which could lead to serious consequences for the individuals involved.

Public interest and transparency

The news of the police operation caused a wide public response among the residents of the seaside capital. Many citizens expressed hope that the investigation will shed light on possible irregularities and ensure transparency in the work of the local government.

Official statements are expected

At the moment, the Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor's Office are refraining from additional comments, promising more information after the completion of the initial procedural actions. Follow our site for the latest news on the case.