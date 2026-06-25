The report on restoring the name of the park "Oborishte" will be submitted again to the Sofia Municipal Council (SOS). This was stated at a briefing in the Council by Vesselin Kalanovski from the group of "We continue the change - Democratic Bulgaria" (PP-DB), co-sponsor of the proposal. This was specified by BTA.

Earlier today, the SOS decided to rename the park "Zaimov" to keep its name, after the Sofia regional governor returned on June 11 for new consideration the report restoring the name of the park “Oborishte“, which previously – at the end of May – was renamed from its previous name park “gen. Vladimir Zaimov“.

Unfortunately, two– three of the municipal councilors who support the name change were absent from the meeting, which did not secure the necessary 31 votes to reject the return by the regional governor, said Kalanovski. “Save Sofia“ did not participate in the vote and thus helped “BSP for Bulgaria“ and “Vazrazhdane“ to keep the name of the park “Zaimov“, which bears the name of a national traitor, Kalanovski noted. According to him, the big problem is that between the group of “Save Sofia“ and “BSP for Bulgaria“ “there are probably some future prospects“, the municipal councilor noted.

He is of the opinion that the opinion of the regional governor is not sufficiently well motivated legally. “The motivation is absolutely sucked out of the fingers and does not at all meet the conditions of the ordinance for naming the SOS“, he pointed out.

Kalanovski said that Vladimir Zaimov is truly a national hero from the Balkan Wars and the First World War. “However, the attempt to make him out to be an anti-fascist is absolutely ridiculous, since he became a service to Russian intelligence in 1939“, Kalanovski emphasized. He expressed regret that some political forces in the SOS oppose the removal of the names of traitors from public objects in Sofia. “I am afraid that too many politicians and political forces in Bulgarian history have consumed funds from the Asian empire and perhaps that is why they are inclined to justify national betrayal in return for payment“, Kalanovski also said.

“The communist majority in the SOS scandalously supported the regional governor from “Progressive Bulgaria“, who reversed our decision to rename the “Zaimov“ park with the name “Oborishte”, said on his Facebook profile the municipal councilor Vili Lilkov from “Blue Sofia“. He writes that in this way the wonderful park remains with the name of the Soviet spy. But only temporarily, because very soon we will submit a new report on the renaming and we will not give up the fight for historical justice and the dignity of the Bulgarians, Lilkov emphasizes.