A traffic light pole tilted dangerously near the Central Station in Sofia

A serious incident occurred near the Central Station in Sofia, after a pole from the contact network tilted dangerously and created a risk for traffic in the area, the Center for Urban Mobility reported, quoted by dariknews.bg.

According to initial information, there are no reports of injured people. However, due to the accident, traffic on some lines in the area has been temporarily changed.

The Center for Urban Mobility calls on citizens to be careful and monitor the information boards for changes in routes and schedules.

Vehicles are being redirected to avoid the section blocked by the fallen facility and to ensure the safety of passengers and other traffic participants.