Zarkov on the proposed budget: There is no need for hysteria now, but for a reasonable debate on Budget 2027.

“There is no need for hysteria about the proposed budget. It was submitted at the end of June. The forecasts in it for the deficit and the revenue part are more realistic than those in those proposed by previous governments, where revenues were artificially inflated. It is good that these facts have become publicly known. The deficit is such. The question is how it will be overcome, but this is a debate for the next budget. We will insist that this not be at the expense of the people who have contributed the least to this deficit - the working people.“. This was stated on the air of the Bulgarian National Radio by the Chairman of the National Council of the Bulgarian Socialist Party Krum Zarkov.

In his words, we must show as a society, and the political class as politicians, whether we are capable of holding a reasonable debate. He emphasized that it is high time to discuss the tax and social security system in Bulgaria, which is unfair and unstoppable in this form.

When asked about the changes to the Law on the Judiciary, Zarkov emphasized that, above all, a change in the consciousness of the members of parliament is necessary in order for the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council to be qualitatively different. According to him, this cannot be solved only with changes to the law, no matter what texts are included in it.

„What can seriously affect is the consciousness of the members of parliament themselves, who will have to conduct this election. Will they send representatives there to defend their party interests, as before, or will they send authoritative lawyers to manage the judiciary regardless of the will of those who elected them?“, explained the socialist.

Zarkov was categorical that it is not enough for the law to say that they must have high moral and professional qualities, and the elected must have undeniable authority. He recalled that we have witnessed how people who are not ashamed, hidden by their anonymity, simply carry out the party orders of those who nominated them, no matter how socially unacceptable they are, against all expert opinions and legal requirements. “Everything is in the hands of the people's representatives. Will they look at the candidates themselves and their authority, or will they gather in a parliamentary group and its chairman say: “This is our man“ and they vote for him. Everything will be evident in the procedure itself and in the result. There will be 11 people sent by parliament, and then it will be clear whether we are going in the right direction or not.“, explained the chairman of the left.