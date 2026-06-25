Rumen Radev asked Donald Tusk Poland to maintain Bulgarian F-16s

The Prime Ministers of Bulgaria and Poland, Rumen Radev and Donald Tusk, held a meeting today, at which they discussed the possibilities for further expansion of the bilateral economic and investment partnership.

This was announced by the government press service.

The two spoke within the framework of the High-Level International Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, hosted this year by the Polish city of Gdansk. High technologies, high-value-added industries, and infrastructure development were highlighted as particularly promising areas of bilateral cooperation between Bulgaria and Poland.

Prime Minister Radev emphasized the sustainable economic development and modernization of Poland, a contribution to which is the effective control over the use of European funds, which should be an example for the countries of Eastern Europe.

The good cooperation in the field of defense was noted, with Prime Minister Radev expressing Bulgaria's interest in partnering with Poland also in terms of maintaining the Bulgarian F-16 squadron.

In Gdansk, Rumen Radev also held a meeting with the European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, whose focus was the construction of the Central Transport Corridor as a new reliable supply route to connect Europe with the countries of the Caspian region and Central Asia. The importance of excellent political dialogue at the highest level at the bilateral level with the countries of these regions for accelerating the work on the construction of the transport corridor was noted.