Yordan Ivanov: There is an "inflation" tax in the 2026 Budget

Some time ago there was a popular clip with a woman asking "Who will give us money? Galab Donev will. This was said in the show "Face to Face" on BTV by the deputy chairman of DSB and MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" Yordan Ivanov in connection with the proposals of the ruling party for a draft budget for 2026.

This budget represents a complete rejection of reforms, it is worse than Temenuzhka Petkova's because it provides for a higher deficit and more loans. And a higher deficit means more inflation. The ruling party has repeatedly stated that they will not increase taxes, but I would say that there is a new tax in this budget - an "inflation" tax. With this budget, every Bulgarian citizen, if he has 10,000 leva, will have it reduced by 500 leva. For me, this budget is a desperate demonstration of rating servility, Ivanov said.

We want a package of right-wing measures, which include civil servants paying their own insurance premiums, building a small, compact state administration that will function on the basis of professionalism, not party affiliation.

Optimizing spending also means stopping budget holes. Because from 2001 to 2026, the NHIF budget has grown by 102%, and the cumulative inflation for this period is 46%. Who saw an improvement in the work of the NHIF during these years? These are budget leaks. One of the right-wing measures we propose is to stop these leaks, noted Yordan Ivanov.

He also commented on the actions of the "Radev" cabinet after the requests for the selection of a composition of the Supreme Judicial Council, which would work in a radically different way from the current one, which has an expired mandate.

What the ruling party is doing now is serving bread without having paid for it, but the bill will be paid by all Bulgarian citizens. We are currently going down the slide and are boldly heading towards the Romanian scenario, he emphasized.

If they have any momentum for what should happen to the Supreme Judicial Council, if it has not been abandoned, it has really slipped. Because all our proposals to guarantee a new quality of the SJC were practically rejected. It is not clear what they plan to do, with whom and how they will do it. We have a simple question for the ruling party - is it normal for secret service agents to administer justice? We are concerned about the rejection of all our arguments, without reasonable arguments, the DSB co-chairman pointed out.

In his words, the closure of the Commission on Files through the State Budget Law is scandalous, Ivanov suggested that Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov, whom he described as – "as if he had stepped out of an Orwell novel", is behind the idea.