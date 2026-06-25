Ivelin Mihaylov: We give the new government another month, then we will restore justice to Bulgaria

Everyone knows that we have become poorer after the adoption of the euro. Romania is much better off than us, it is even preparing for Moldova's accession. This is because the mafia structures in our country are expelling young people or crushing them. This was stated by the chairman of "Velicie" Ivelin Mihaylov in the program "Face to Face" on BTV.

He gave an example of what is happening with the Historical Park.

„For seven years we have been under enormous pressure and there is no authority to which we can complain. In Bulgaria, everyone is against Ivelin Mihaylov, against the Historical Park, against “Velicie“, because we do not enter into agreements. I refuse to obey. They know that we are the only organization that can protect the people. The mafia knows that we can very quickly organize and call protests, such as those that overthrew the government“, he emphasized.

The state must say what will happen to the Historical Park, emphasized Mihaylov.

“The state needs investors. What should we say to the investors when it is announced that the park is being closed?“, asked the chairman of “Velicie“.

“I am only a shareholder in a historical park, I have 2%. There is a board of directors. They illegally took away people's financial rights. There is currently a court decision that is being appealed. There are independent experts who said that this cannot be done in a European country“, he pointed out.

Mikhaylov announced the clip in which he removes company stickers from “Velichy“ cars. “These are company cars that are on lease, although the installments for them have been paid and all that remains is to transfer ownership, they are put away for storage. This is done before the event we organize. Leasing companies and banks are controlled by regulatory authorities“.

According to him, the entire state has allied itself against “Historical Park“. We are constantly being audited and seized. He realized that this is being done selectively and is for the purpose of pressure.

When asked by the host who supports him, whether it is his mother or not, Mihaylov replied: “No, my lovers. I have rich lovers who liked me while I was in the National Assembly. I am divorced“.

“I remain in politics 100%. If there is no change in the next month, we will nominate our own candidate for president. We must restore justice to Bulgaria and if the elections have not done so, we will have to continue the fight“, announced Ivelin Mihaylov.