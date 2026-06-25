Seven people were arrested in a special operation in the Primorski region

Seven people were arrested in 24 hours after a joint operation by the police and the General Directorate for the Fight against Organized Crime in the city hall of the Varna district of Primorski this Thursday due to suspicions of illegal documents.

According to information from BTA, during the day law enforcement officers carried out large-scale procedural and investigative actions in the administrative building. The press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs specified that the searches covered office rooms, administrative premises and the local archive. All actions were previously secured with the necessary court permits.

The entire investigation is being conducted within the framework of pre-trial proceedings that have already been initiated. The operation is directly related to verification of data for issuing tolerance certificates based on false circumstances. Such documents are in practice used to legalize certain categories of old buildings, which makes them a frequent target of corruption schemes.

The investigation is under the direct supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office. The field operation includes teams from the Directorate of Anti-Corruption and the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Varna.

The police in Varna refuse to reveal the identities of the arrested at this stage and state laconically: “Details will be presented tomorrow.“