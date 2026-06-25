Secret report on Baba Alino entered the parliament

A secret report of the State Agency for "National Security" (SANS) regarding the case of "Baba Alino" and the owner of the "Cube" corporation Oleg Nevzorov has been deposited in the registry of the National Assembly. The document contains classified information and was discussed at a closed session of the parliamentary committee for control over the services this Thursday, BTA reports.

The chairman of the committee, Rumen Milanov, explained to journalists that the report contains data related to ongoing pre-trial proceedings.

"This report does not indicate the texts of crimes, but the mechanism of criminal activity", Milanov pointed out.

Regarding speculation about possible diplomatic intervention in the case, the chairman of the committee specified that this is a matter of the position of the Ukrainian ambassador to our country. "Diplomatic intervention is quite vague, this is a position of the Ukrainian ambassador. This letter is not in the report, because it is in the Foreign Ministry, there is a note on this issue,", the MP added.

The "Baba Alino" case caused sharp political reactions. The MP from "We Continue the Change" Boyko Rashkov presented to the media a notarial deed, which he claims proves a partnership between the father of the MEP from GERB Emil Radev and Oleg Nevzorov for properties in the area of the same name. Representatives of the political formation claim that the case was politically covered by GERB.

During the closed session, the MPs also heard the head of the National Security Service (NSS), General Emil Tonev, regarding the state security of the individuals Kiril Petkov, Atanas Atanasov and Delyan Peevski in 2023.

Data on fuel costs and personnel for these protected individuals remain classified information. Rumen Milanov explained that security for MPs is appointed only when a specific danger to their lives is established, and not by definition.

"At the committee meeting, no one provided information on how much the security provided by the National Security Service from 2013 to the present day costs, because this is a 12-year period and the head of the National Security Service did not have such training," commented Boyko Rashkov.

The committee has decided to request additional information from the Ministry of Interior, since some of the MPs are also protected by structures of the law enforcement agency.