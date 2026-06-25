Two children died in a violent crash near Mezdra: BMW swept away a scooter on a bend

Two teenagers died in a serious accident near Mezdra after a car hit the scooter they were riding on. The incident occurred shortly before the entrance to the city from the village of Bodenets, BulNews specified.

According to initial information, a BMW car entered oncoming traffic on a bend and collided with the scooter. The impact was extremely strong.

The 17-year-old driver of the scooter, who is from Mezdra, died on the spot. The 16-year-old girl who was traveling with him, from the village of Zgorigrad in Vratsa, also died.

According to BulNews agency, the force of the impact threw the girl onto a tree by the road. After a 112 call, police, fire and ambulance teams were sent to the scene. Firefighters had to use a ladder to remove the body.

According to the media, a 19-year-old from Mezdra was behind the wheel of the car. He was not injured and is about to be tested for alcohol and drug use.

Traffic in the area is temporarily blocked, and an inspection is being carried out at the scene. The director of the ODMVR - Vratsa, Tsvetko Ninov, has also arrived there.

At the moment, there is no official information from the police about the causes of the serious traffic accident. More details are expected to be released after the completion of the initial procedural and investigative actions.