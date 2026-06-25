Lyubomir Nikolov on the operation in the Primorski region: Seven people have been detained, but more will be arrested

Seven people have been detained, but more will be arrested. This was stated to bTV by Lyubomir Nikolov, acting secretary general of the Ministry of Interior, in connection with the police operation in the Municipality of the "Primorski" region in Varna.

He confirmed that a police operation is underway and all materials will be reported to the prosecutor's office in a short time.

„We had a search and seizure order in the „Primorski“ region. Detentions of people will also be ongoing at night. Seven are detained, but there will be more“, Nikolov pointed out.

“We are clarifying all circumstances in connection with pre-trial proceedings initiated at the District Prosecutor's Office“, he added.

Administrative premises, archives and office rooms of the city hall are being searched.

The actions are being carried out after court orders have been issued within the framework of pre-trial proceedings related to the verification of data for the issuance of tolerance certificates based on false circumstances.