Rumen Radev in Gdansk: The international community must mobilize efforts and resources to end the war in Ukraine

The international community must mobilize efforts and resources to end the war in Ukraine, which would open the way for its long-term reconstruction.

This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev in his speech at the International High-Level Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, hosted this year by the Polish city of Gdansk.

The international forum is held annually and brings together heads of state and government, representatives of international organizations and financial institutions, as well as business, who discuss approaches to coordinating efforts for the post-war reconstruction of the country.

In his speech, the Bulgarian Prime Minister reminded that the war in Ukraine has been going on for more than 4 years and June 11 has exceeded the duration of the First World War. “This war of attrition, destruction and devastation must end“, emphasized Rumen Radev. Therefore, according to the Prime Minister, the cessation of hostilities and the search for a sustainable peaceful solution based on the UN Charter and the principles of international law through diplomacy should be a common goal.

Rumen Radev stated that overcoming the consequences of the war in Ukraine is not only an economic undertaking, but is important for the stability, security and competitiveness of all of Europe. The Prime Minister also stressed that Bulgaria is ready to support this process in the long term.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister highlighted three strategic areas of Ukraine's reconstruction, for which support can also be counted on through regional cooperation initiatives: energy diversification, connectivity in the Black Sea region and security cooperation.

Diversification of sources and routes for the transmission of energy resources is of key importance for the sustainable development of Ukraine and Bulgaria contributes to this by participating in the expansion of the Vertical Gas Corridor, Rumen Radev pointed out. The project connects the gas transmission networks of Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova and Ukraine and, after its recent completion, will increase the security of natural gas supplies to Ukraine and strengthen its energy security. Rumen Radev also noted the potential of projects for the transmission of electricity from the Caspian Sea region to Europe, which can also be used in the process of reconstruction of Ukraine. The Prime Minister also emphasized the opportunities of the Trans-Balkan Gas Pipeline.

Improving connectivity in the Black Sea region is key to Ukraine's recovery and economic ties, and as one of the two EU member states with access to the Black Sea, Bulgaria bears responsibility for shaping European policy in the region in line with the EU's Strategic Approach to the Black Sea. In this regard, Rumen Radev reminded that Bulgaria is working hard to build Transport Corridor 8, which connects the Adriatic and the Black Sea through a modern railway and road connection, and with Greece and Romania to create a multimodal corridor Thessaloniki-Kavala-Alexandroupolis-Burgas-Varna-Rousse-Constanta, which will create reliable new supply chains for the entire region and for Ukraine.

The partnership between Bulgaria and Romania to create a joint Maritime Security Center in the Black Sea was also noted by Rumen Radev as an opportunity that contributes to the economic recovery of Ukraine through the exchange of information, ensuring the security of critical maritime infrastructure and freedom of navigation, environmental protection and monitoring of security risks.

The Prime Minister also highlighted Ukraine's strong ambition to join the EU and called for it to become a real engine for the implementation of institutional reforms and modernization, as well as and for the creation of an attractive, transparent and predictable economic environment in the country, which would encourage the activity of local businesses and stimulate direct investments in the Ukrainian economy. The Prime Minister also noted that Bulgaria is the European Union member state with the largest national minority in Ukraine – our diaspora there exceeds 250,000 people and emphasized that for this reason, our country is also strongly interested in having peace and the best opportunities for the reconstruction of Ukraine. “Bulgaria is ready to work actively and is firmly committed to this process“, said Prime Minister Rumen Radev.