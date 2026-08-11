Kozloduy NPP is operating according to the electricity production schedule, teams are working around the clock to ensure safety

As of 13:00 on 11.08.2026, the two units of the Kozloduy NPP continue to operate with load according to the electricity production schedule. The nuclear power plant teams are working around the clock to ensure the safe operation of the facilities.

All technical and organizational measures have been taken, within the limits of possibilities, to ensure the operation of the shore pumping stations, providing the necessary water quantities to the circulation pumping stations, as well as to the technical water cooling systems, the Ministry of Energy announced.

Regardless of the actions taken, to date the circumstances continue to require increased attention and constant monitoring of the technical capabilities of the facilities.

In order to ensure the optimal amount of incoming water, the channels from the Danube River to the shore pumping station are being cleaned. The operation of the shore pumps is monitored, with the flow rate being regulated by changing the angle of the working blades. If necessary, solutions are developed to improve and optimize the operation of the pumps.

The maximum level of all tanks with water solutions is maintained, ensuring the normal operation of the units and facilities. All heat exchangers operating with Danube water are cleaned preventively in order to maintain their full efficiency.

At the moment, the forecast for the trend of the Danube level for the next few days is towards stagnation.

The Ministry of Energy is in constant coordination with the Kozloduy NPP, the National Electricity Company and the Electricity System Operator and is taking all necessary actions to guarantee the security of supplies and the smooth functioning of the electricity system.