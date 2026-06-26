Fight for life: The condition of the injured in the Trakia tragedy and the Kabakum action remains critical

The condition of the most seriously injured from the recent major accidents in the country - the brutal accident on the "Trakia" motorway and the bloody collision on "Cabacum" beach near Varna - remains critical and life-threatening. Doctors continue to fight for their lives in the intensive care units.

The victims of the accident on the "Trakia" motorway

In the serious accident with a TIR truck, in which three people died (including two children from the school of FC "Slavia"), two adults traveling in the same vehicle were injured:

49-year-old woman : She is in extremely serious and critical condition at the "St. Panteleimon" Hospital - Yambol. She has serious polytrauma — hemorrhage in the abdominal cavity, ruptures of the small and large intestines, a broken pelvic bone, severe lung trauma and craniocerebral trauma with edema. She underwent two consecutive emergency surgeries and doctors are fighting for her life around the clock.

46-year-old man: He is admitted to the same hospital in stable and good condition. He suffered a concussion and temporarily lost consciousness during the impact, but is currently being monitored closely and is not in immediate danger.

Those injured in the fight on "Cabacum" beach

After the altercation between two young men (aged 19 and 24) at a beach establishment, which escalated into a stabbing and subsequent shooting, the situation is as follows: