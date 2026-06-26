Debates in the National Assembly: Ministers and candidates for the National Health Insurance Fund are being heard, the f

Parliamentary oversight: Deputy Prime Minister and ministers on the podium

In the program for today's regular parliamentary oversight, three key members of the cabinet will appear before the deputies. Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov will answer questions related to the coordination of state policies.

Immediately after him, the Minister of Innovation and Growth Ivan Vassilev and the Regional Minister Ivan Shishkov will appear before the deputies. The main questions to them are aimed at the absorption of European funds for business and the progress of critical infrastructure projects in the country before the summer season.

Judicial Reform: Tensions over the Future of the Supreme Judicial Council

The deputies continue to consider the controversial texts in the Judicial System Act (JSA). The debates in the plenary hall are taking place against a backdrop of serious political tension.

The reason for the clashes are the new reforms and the final regulations, according to which prominent figures from the magistracy will not have the right to be re-elected as members of the next composition of the Supreme Judicial Council. Parliamentary groups remain deeply divided on the texts determining the proportion of the political quota in the council.

Personnel changes: Candidates for the leadership of the National Health Insurance Fund are being heard

An important part of today's parliamentary activity is being transferred to the Health Committee. Deputies from the relevant committee are starting an official procedure for checking the documents and publicly hearing the candidates for the position of deputy governor of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The procedure is being closely monitored by the sector, as the hospital budgets and the distribution of funds for medicines in the coming months will depend on the new leadership.