Rumen Radev: This is the budget of reality. Those who are most to blame for this deficit are screaming the most

Those who are most to blame for this deficit are screaming the most and are declaring themselves against their own budget - this is what Prime Minister Rumen Radev said regarding the wave of criticism from the entire opposition and experts about the draft of the country's budget plan for 2026, the announced high deficit and the lack of reforms, quoted by dariknews.bg.

"This is their budget, they are declaring themselves against it. We are actually continuing their policies and as much as we can within this one month, we will do so to compensate for everything that was set in place over the last 5 years. We consulted with many leading economists, they all say that there is no way from a 7.5% deficit, and it is probably more, because every day something comes out, suddenly dropping to 3% in a few months. Here, livestock breeders, for example, are already in agony. Dairy farming in Bulgaria is dying. We will be left without Bulgarian milk. So now 170 million will go to aid, otherwise this sector will die. We have over 60 million in incentive measures for investors, we cannot send bad signals to investors. We also need support for municipalities", Radev pointed out.

In his words, this is the budget of reality. "We are stepping on a solid foundation, everything is being put on the table. All these tricks that were going on - accounting accounts, manipulations, Excel games "here there is, here there is none", are already over. Everything is being taken out and it is clearly stated what the current situation is. I believe that by following this, we will reach a budget below 3%. The first thing we are doing is cutting all the crazy expenses - where they flowed to party coffers and oligarchs", the Prime Minister also said.

Regarding the serious incident with the deaths of children on the "Trakia" highway, the Prime Minister explained that they are starting to inspect the guardrail in this section, and later all the others will be inspected.

"From now on, it should be clear - whoever builds will have draconian measures for the quality of road construction. We will chase them for quality," he said.

The Prime Minister met with the Bulgarian Patriarch and Metropolitan of Sofia Daniil at the Synod. In this regard, he stated that he does not want to interfere with the church in politics, nor for politics to enter religion.

"I clearly stated that I am not interested in the personality of Patriarch Kirill. I am interested in respecting the religion of all Orthodox Christians," Rumen Radev told journalists after the meeting.

He also pointed out that the topic of the subject "Virtues and Religion" was also discussed with Patriarch Daniil.