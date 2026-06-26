According to Patriarch Daniil, it is right not to impose sanctions against the Russian Patriarch Kirill. Asked how he would comment on Bulgaria's position, the head of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church said: “This is definitely a brave act and we do not think that sanctions against the head of a local Orthodox church achieve the interest and the effect that those imposing them think“.

The Patriarch did not want to answer a question about whether the refusal to impose sanctions is a retreat from our national interest.

Today was also his first meeting with Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

“I do not want to interfere with the church in politics, just as politics should interfere with religion. I am not interested in the personality of Patriarch Kirill, we are interested in respecting the religion of all Orthodox Christians,” said Rumen Radev after the end of the conversation.

The Prime Minister also said that the issue of the subject “virtues and religion” will be on the agenda again. “This is a very important subject. We must ensure that it enters schools with broad public consensus,” the Prime Minister believes.