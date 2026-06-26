Minister Iva Petrova: The agreement with Botas played an important role in ensuring the security of gas supplies

Minister of Energy Iva Petrova held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkey Alparslan Bayraktar during her visit to Istanbul. The two agreed on the need to expand energy cooperation between Bulgaria and Turkey in a number of areas in a short time. This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Energy.

Minister Petrova emphasized that the agreement with „Botas“ has played an important role in ensuring the security of gas supplies in a period of unprecedented uncertainty in European energy markets.

The meeting also discussed the possibilities for deepening cooperation in the field of energy connectivity, including the development of regional energy corridors, which are of key importance for the diversification of supplies and strengthening energy security in Southeastern Europe.

The dialogue between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkey is proceeding constructively and is aimed at solutions that protect mutual interests and contribute to higher security of supplies in the region.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Energy Kiril Temelkov, the Executive Directors of „Bulgartransgaz“, „Bulgargaz“ and ESO - Vladimir Malinov, Vesselin Sinabov and Kiril Georgiev.