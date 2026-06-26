The government will save Pleven and Lovech from water regime

The government has launched immediate actions to minimize the risk of introducing a water regime in a number of regions of Bulgaria. The decision was announced on Friday by the head of the political office of Prime Minister Rumen Radev – Nikolay Koprinkov, immediately after a specialized working meeting in the Council of Ministers dedicated to the problem of water supply in the country.

Nikolay Koprinkov specified that this is the first meeting in a series of talks on the topic, with the main focus at the current stage being placed on the districts of Pleven and Lovech. Similar discussions are expected in the coming days for other affected regions of the country in order to find sustainable solutions to local problems.

“We are taking a priority approach and will work on the most urgent cases“, explained the head of the political cabinet.

The problems with water supply in the Pleven region have a long history. Back in September last year, Prime Minister Rumen Radev commented on the topic, stating categorically that it was “unthinkable for the state not to be able to guarantee access to water“.

The unpredictable climate and the prolonged drought that covers the entire territory of Europe were cited as the main reasons for the aggravation of the water supply situation. Along with natural factors, however, a serious problem in the administration of state water resources was also highlighted during the meeting.

“The country's water resources are not managed well enough, as a result of which in recent years some regions have suffered from a lack of water“, Koprinkov noted during his statement.

The government's activation on the sensitive issue comes a month after Rumen Radev in May requested the relevant ministers to prepare detailed reports. The purpose of these analyses is to outline potential problems with water scarcity and to propose specific preventive measures that the state apparatus must take in a timely manner.