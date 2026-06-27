The first protest against the "Radev" cabinet was announced for this evening at 6:30 PM in the center of Sofia, Nova TV reports. The participants in it do not agree with both the proposed budget until the end of the year and the foreign policy of the new government.

People gathered at Independence Square. The protest is under the slogan "Anti-Radev: It's Time for Freedom". According to the protesters, the government of Rumen Radev has discredited Bulgaria in front of our international allies, is trying to return the country to the Russian sphere of influence, and also owes answers for the contract with “Botas“. Also, no actions have been initiated to dismantle the “Borisov-Peevski“ model.

The protesters also declared themselves against the parameters of the budget plan that was proposed by the government of Rumen Radev. A month after the cabinet took office, the cries are for resignation.

“The budget is the same as the one that brought down the previous government. This is the specific reason for me to be at the protest," explained a protester.

"Unfortunately, with the latest changes in the budget that have been proposed, I do not see a good alternative for development," emphasized another demonstrator.

In the words of a woman who also came to the protest: "Everything we have seen so far from the new government threatens our European development.".

"We are here because we want to live in a normal country. I think we don't need to wait a hundred days to understand that this will not happen under the new government. That is why we are here," a young woman explained her reasons for joining the event.