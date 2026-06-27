Bozhanov: The proposed 2026 Budget is devoid of reforms and envisages a serious increase in state spending

The proposed 2026 Budget is devoid of reforms and envisages a serious increase in state spending. This was stated by the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” Bozhidar Bozhanov in the program “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov” on NOVA NEWS.

“We don't like the numbers. And the lack of any reforms. What is visible even from the top-down is an increase in living expenses and an increase in capital expenditures. This entire increase is about 3 billion compared to GERB's draft budget for this year," Bojanov said. According to him, the increase raises serious questions, since the budget is adopted in July, when there is already a clear idea of the expenses incurred. "We are adopting a budget for the remaining few months until the end of the year, and yet the expenses are higher than initially planned. This is either a colossal mistake or a preparation for pouring money through some hoops from companies. There is probably a third option, but I can't think of one," he said.

Bozhanov stressed that "Yes, Bulgaria" will not immediately resort to protests or a vote of no confidence, but will first propose specific solutions. "We start with constructive criticism. We say what is wrong, what the problems are and propose solutions. We have submitted 10-15 bills that address specific problems – "... leakage of funds, corruption taps and inefficiency in the system," he said.

According to him, there are real possibilities for the deficit to be reduced without increasing the tax burden. "We are saying where expenses can be cut from both the maintenance and the capital program. This way the deficit can fall below 3%. This is entirely possible, as long as all the desires along the chain are not satisfied," Bozanov pointed out. He warned that the set deficit sends a negative signal to international markets and investors. "If the goal is to propose a deficit that has not been seen since the time of Zhan Videnov, and then simply not manage to spend all the funds, this is playing with fire. The very announcement of such a deficit is a bad message to investors, international partners and the people who will finance the state debt”, he said.

According to him, the biggest risk is that the state will withdraw the new debt regardless of whether the funds will be used effectively. “This debt will most likely be withdrawn. Whether they will then be able to invest it wisely in the economy is a separate issue. But in the end, it is the Bulgarian citizens who will pay it”, Bojanov warned.

He also commented on the possibility that the opposition will request a vote of no confidence against the cabinet. “Tolerance does not mean that we will not be harsh in our criticism. When wrong things are done, they must be pointed out. The vote of no confidence should not be devalued as a tool”, Bojanov said. According to him, with a stable parliamentary majority, such a move would be without practical results. “The government has 131 MPs behind it and every sensible person knows that it cannot be overthrown now. The budget issue will be the focus of public attention anyway. It will be discussed in the plenary hall, in the committees and in the media. Therefore, we hope that the presented project will be seriously revised between the first and second reading”, added the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria”.