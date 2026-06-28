Tsvetanov: Everything that happened in "Baba Alino" happened with the consent of the then Prime Minister

Everything that happened in "Baba Alino" happened with the consent of the then Prime Minister. This was what Tsvetan Tsvetanov said to "Oporni hora" on Bulgaria ON AIR

The former Interior Minister expressed his position on the GDBOP action in the "Primorski" region in Varna, where 25 people were detained during an investigation into the issuance of documents related to illegal construction in the area.

In addition to the inaction of local and investigative authorities, Tsvetanov outlined another problem.

"We are actually creating a bad impression for all potential investors in Bulgaria. When an investor comes, he goes through a procedure that is considered legal with these certificates, and at some point after 3-4 years they say that this must be demolished because no one has done their job or everything happened with tacit consent", Tsvetanov commented on Bulgaria ON AIR.

"We will have a rather long and difficult court procedure to reach the final decision. It is wrong to interpret or politically play with this case, because the court is the one who will decide what will happen from now on," he predicted.

Tsvetanov defined the case as a "corruption scheme, pressure, influence and everything else that leads to what we have today as disapproval of state institutions".