The budget is transitional and must be considered in the context of the complex situation in the state and the limited time during which it will operate. This was stated in the studio of "The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov" by the former Minister of Labor and Social Policy and member of the National Council of the BSP Borislav Gutsanov, commenting on the parameters of the financial framework.

"I would say that this is a transitional budget, because we must look at the realities and each budget is adopted in a certain time period. This is the middle of the year and it will be in effect for about five months. So let's take it easy when discussing this budget. Of course, there is no budget that cannot be attacked and criticized," he said.

In his words, the most important thing is to ensure that the most vulnerable Bulgarians will not bear the brunt of the crisis:

"What I would like to have clearly stated in this budget is that the most vulnerable Bulgarians will not bear this difficult situation we are in. To a large extent, the parameters have been met, but I really accept it as a transitional budget."

Gutsanov pointed out that the budget shows "a slight attempt to fight the shadow economy", especially with regard to the minimum social security thresholds:

"There cannot be a 30% shadow economy. The chief accountant, the engineer, the executive director, and the hygienist should all be provided with the same salary. It is clear that there is money in an envelope. It so happens that we punish the bright part of the economy with new taxes, and these 30%, which have a huge share, remain in the gray area and have huge consequences."

He also emphasized the need to continue policies to support young families and young mothers. According to the former minister, the current majority of 131 MPs is "huge capital" that should be used for strategic decisions:

"It must be shown very clearly where the state will be reformed, where more funds will come from and how this money will be spent. There is a unique chance – 131 MPs have not been there for many years. There has never been such public authority for anyone. This moment should not be missed."

Borislav Gutsanov stated that social payments are not threatened by the planned deficit:

"What I see right now is that there is no impact on social payments, but there is also nothing that can be said to have been done in excess. That is why I say that this is a transitional budget."

Regarding the new external debt, he was categorical that loans should be directed to the real economy:

"Any debt that is taken out must be invested in the real economy in order to bring in revenue. When a company takes out a loan, it does so to invest in production, not to pay old expenses. This is the meaning of the loan."

The former social minister also commented on the case of the illegal Ukrainian town near Varna, expressing doubts about money laundering:

"I think that what is happening in Varna is the tip of the iceberg. To me, it looks a lot like money laundering. Whose money is this – Ukrainian, Bulgarian – the services must answer. But for me this is the tip of the iceberg."

He added that even during his rare visits to Varna he had not heard any official information on the case, which, according to him, shows "a good umbrella and curtain".

Gutsanov criticized the current leadership of the BSP and defined the presidential elections as an opportunity for a new beginning:

"The presidential elections are an opportunity for the BSP to stand on a stronger footing and for internal divisions to cease. I believe that there should be good communication between the BSP, President Radev and "Progressive Bulgaria", including for a joint presidential candidacy."

When asked whether Iliyana Yotova could be a joint candidate of the BSP and "Progressive Bulgaria", Gutsanov replied:

"I think this is a possible option, good for our country. But these things must be done step by step so that the state benefits and the people see stability."