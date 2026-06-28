Temenuzhka Petkova: There are no hidden invoices from the previous government. The rulers are running away from responsibility



When you have 131 members of parliament, there is no way to convince people that you are implementing foreign policies, as Finance Minister Galab Donev announced. This was stated by the former Finance Minister from GERB Temenuzhka Petkova in the program "This Sunday" on bTV, quoted by novini.bg.

The budget of "Progressive Bulgaria" cannot be recognized in any way with the budget of the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov, because it contains much higher expenses - 2.8 billion euros more. We had proposed 7 billion in capital expenditures, they are proposing 9.3 billion. The deficit in our budget was 3 percent of GDP - 3.6 billion euros, they are proposing a deficit of 5.7%, or 7.1 billion. The differences are huge, said Petkova.

If colleagues from the Bulgarian People's Party deny this budget, this is an escape from responsibility, she believes.

Petkova categorically denies that there are hidden invoices from the previous government, which those in power are talking about.

Minister Donev mentioned that in 2025, the Zhelyazkov cabinet reduced the price of vignettes due to the criteria for the eurozone. I advise Galab Donev to check and he will see that on March 1, 2025, the price of vignettes was increased by a decree of the Council of Ministers, she added.

"Bulgaria entered the eurozone with absolutely correct data, which were previously checked absolutely strictly, Temenuzhka Petkova is categorical.

The direction in which the government is pushing the country is a vicious circle, from which it is very difficult to get out, Petkova also said.