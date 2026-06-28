Boris Bonev: This is a budget without a single reform. People did not vote for us to remain in the same situation

“It is always good to give a credit of trust, especially when they did not have enough time from the government to receive the state's finances, considering who ruled before them. Most likely, an extremely large number of traps have been left, which are currently clicking“.

This was commented on “This Sunday“ by Boris Bonev, leader of "Save Sofia" and municipal councilor.

„But what worries me is that with the unprecedented support for „Progressive Bulgaria“, the fact that they have a majority in parliament, this is a budget without a single reform. The people did not vote for us to remain in the same situation. They voted so that all these long-delayed reforms could finally happen and this country could be - first, torn from the hands of the oligarchy and, second, economically revived. This is the possible budget“, he pointed out.

According to the authorities, the possible budget is with slow, gradual reforms towards reaching the coveted 3%.

„Even a political science student will tell you that reforms are made at the beginning of the mandate, when trust is strongest, and when you have a majority and do not have to consider coalition partners, this is carte blanche to act. So we have heard that this is the possible budget every time the government presents a budget for the last 30 years“, commented Boris Bonev

„In practice, there are no objective criteria for which city will receive how much money. What we believe is necessary as a basic condition at least, is to set 3 criteria - area, population of the respective municipality and contribution to the state economy, i.e. to the gross domestic product“, he noted.

According to him, the number of districts in Sofia should be at least half less - 12. And as for municipalities, they should be reduced by at least 80.