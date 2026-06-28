Nikolay Vassilev: Without a new budget by the end of the year is better than this shit they are doing right now

The only thing that the PBs show that they can do is to have a geometric progression of expenses and deficits - this is shocking and useless.

This was told to the Bulgarian National Radio by the former Minister of Economy and State Administration Nikolay Vassilev.

"I used the definition "monkey" for the budget of the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet and I said that the last level is "swine", now I have to use this definition because the budget of Rumen Radev's government is twice as bad. The next word that follows is "resignation", there is nothing else to say".

After two months of ugly silence, they introduced an outrageous budget with a 5.7% deficit, which has expenses 3 billion more than the budget, because of which there were huge protests in December 2025, which is why deputies and ministers, except for the financial one, do not come out to defend it, he pointed out.

This is a budget of laziness, fear and incompetence, summarized Nikolay Vassilev and emphasized that both the prime minister and most of the ministers and deputy ministers in the government have been in positions in recent years where they had information about the state of the state and its public finances.

"This budget is not subject to correction, it is not something that can be corrected on the fly. The entire budget must be thrown out. "Without a new budget by the end of this year, it's better than this crap they're doing right now," he commented.

Vassilev proposed 5 points for a better budget - major cuts in the state administration, optimization of the public sector, concessions, money for electricity, cost savings, which the administration should do.