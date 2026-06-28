Borisov: From an excellent student in the financial sphere, Bulgaria now has a real punitive procedure

From an excellent student in the financial sphere, Bulgaria now has a real punitive procedure, GERB leader Boyko Borisov commented to journalists in Kyustendil, BTA reports. He is in town for the National Academy “New Minds“ among young people, which GERB is organizing today in Kyustendil with the aim of finding leaders ready to move Bulgaria forward.

We did not justify ourselves to anyone, but did what was necessary. It is no coincidence that the whole of Europe was talking about Bulgaria's financial discipline, Borisov said about the time when GERB was in power in the country. “Over 60 billion have been disbursed and Bulgaria is the best in Europe with over 99.8% of EU funds absorbed, and now, unfortunately, we have entered a punitive procedure in the first month“, commented Borisov.

He said that when GERB was in the same situation that “Progressive Bulgaria“ is in at the moment, the party made sure that in the first year, the belts were tightened, the deficits were cleared and the country went into surplus. Borisov reminded that this was done in the worst financial and economic crisis in the world. “When countries went bankrupt, I did not let anything move in Bulgaria, and through EU funds I managed to compensate and the country went up“, commented Boyko Borisov and added that the migrant and Covid crises followed after that.