Parvan Simeonov: GERB and DPS are squeezed by PB, the "Borisov-Peevski" model may turn out to have a new leader

With Budget 2026, the government is doing what is possible at the moment, this budget seems more of a constancy. It will be in force for 6 months, it does not seem to me that there are any policies in it, but rather it is a salvation for the situation. This was said in the show "120 minutes" on bTV by political analyst Parvan Simeonov, quoted by novini.bg.

The society is still experiencing the elections, we are not yet on the wave of how the government is handling it. The big problem is that for a long time now, Bulgaria has been spending more than it can afford to spend. This policy of loosening belts has permanently changed the policy of public finances, Simeonov said.

The turn must be taken and reforms must be made, but this will not be easy. I do not believe that this can be done easily, if at all, he added.

Of course, from some point on, support will begin to erode. The big challenge for "Progressive Bulgaria" will be the local elections. However, for now, I do not see the ruling party working in this direction, the political analyst noted.

Currently, the political geography in Bulgaria is new - there is almost no GERB and no MRF, the two parties are almost in disintegration. GERB and MRF have not been displaced by "Progressive Bulgaria", but have been squeezed by "Progressive Bulgaria", which is controlling them. It may turn out that the "Borisov-Peevski" model has a new leader. Bulgarian political culture will accept a new political leader, but there are two conditions - the new government must be more honest and more effective, Parvan Simeonov emphasized.

The big question of the presidential elections will be how strong a candidate the two largest opposition political forces will nominate. At the moment, the incumbent president is in the air current of Rumen Radev, which carries him high, Simeonov also said.