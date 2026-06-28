Passenger seriously injured in head-on collision near Lukovit

A passenger in a car was seriously injured in a head-on collision on the first-class road Botevgrad - Pleven near Lukovit. According to initial information, this is a 14-year-old child, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Lovech told BTA.

The accident occurred at around 5:00 p.m. In the Lukovit - village of Petrevene section, two passenger cars collided head-on. The injured boy was traveling in the back seat of one of the cars. He was taken to a Pleven hospital.

The scene of the accident is currently being inspected, the police added.

According to information from the "Road Infrastructure" Agency, traffic in the area is temporarily restricted in both directions. A detour route has been introduced for light motor vehicles through the village of Todorichene, while heavy goods vehicles are waiting on site. The movement is being regulated by the traffic police.

A patient with multiple injuries was transported today by medical helicopter from Smolyan to the Pirogov University Hospital in Sofia, Dr. Kristiyan Stefanov from the Emergency Department of the Dr. Bratan Shukerov Hospital in Smolyan told BTA. The man is in serious condition after falling from a height of 3-4 meters in a domestic accident.

The 76-year-old man transported by air ambulance was initially admitted to the Emergency Department of the Smolyan Regional Hospital. The medical team determined that the patient had a head injury, multiple trauma, broken vertebrae in the spine and ribs, with no evidence of paralysis. According to the The emergency medical assistance system was activated by the on-duty team and the victim was transported to “Pirogov“.