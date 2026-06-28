The court decides on the election of the mayor of the Kyustendil village of Lilyach

The Administrative Court–Kyustendil must rule on a case on the results of the by-elections for mayor of the village of Lilyach, Nevestino municipality, held on June 14.

It is on the appeal of the losing GERB candidate Georgi Georgiev. The court held two sessions, and the decision is expected within a month.

In the by-elections on June 14, two candidates appeared for the post of mayor of Lilyach - Viktor Yordanov, proposed by the coalition "BSP – United Left", a former employee of the "Border Police", and Georgi Georgiev, proposed by the GERB party. Yordanov won with 26 votes out of 123 voters on the list.

The losing party claims that the electoral lists prepared by the Municipality are incorrect. This concerns voters with their current address - Roma have settled in Lilyach in recent years, as well as people who have purchased or inherited properties. Not all of them could vote due to the principle of residence.

Whatever the decision of the Administrative Court - Kyustendil, it will not be final, as the case may reach the Supreme Administrative Court.

The vote came after the mayor of Lilyach, Raina Petrova, who served several terms, resigned in December last year for health reasons.