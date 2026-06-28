Is this the possible budget, as Deputy Prime Minister Galab Donev claims, or is the oligarchy "on drip irrigation", as former Finance Minister Assen Vassilev claims.

The topic was commented on in the program "In Focus" by Sibina Grigorova and Alexander Simov.

“This is not a budget of progress. It is clear that this budget is until the end of this year and there are justifications that there are expenses under the Recovery Plan, that this is a legacy”, commented Sibina Grigorova.

According to her, the good news is that civil servants will start paying their own insurance. However, she does not agree with the number of ministries. He believes it is inflated.

„When we do budget calculations, we must keep in mind that it is against the backdrop of presidential elections. It is a political science theorem that the bureaucracy as a whole reproduces the vote for the one who manages it. So these are the realities. For me, this is not a good budget”, said Grigorova.

„These pathetic overgeneralizations by right-wing economists – – – – the worst budget since Zhan Videnov” – put them in their drawers and use them in some other situation”, said Alexander Simov.

„I am not at all a defender of this government. It is clear that the budget is for a short period. The bad thing is that they are not trying to implement any reforms from this budget,” Simov commented.

According to him, however, it is now clear what exactly the deficit in Bulgaria is. “We will have to accept reality as it is,” said Alexander Simov.

“This is a budget for 5 months. We have to see in the fall what reforms they plan to implement,” he added.