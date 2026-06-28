Lyubomir Nikolov: We increased patrols, deployed drones and unbranded cars

„We increased the number of patrols, ordered all police cars to have their lights on, deployed drones, deployed unbranded cars to watch for aggressive drivers.

With the operational services, we are starting to secure places where we have information or it is suspected that unscrupulous drivers are leaving entertainment venues in a drunken state and getting into their cars”.

This was stated in the program „Na fokus” Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior Lyubomir Nikolov.

In his first interview since taking office, he explained how the Ministry of Interior is trying to combat the war on the roads.

Nikolov explained that after Prime Minister Rumen Radev gathered all the institutions responsible for road safety, he set tasks and insisted on their implementation in a short time.