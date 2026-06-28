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Lyubomir Nikolov: We increased patrols, deployed drones and unbranded cars

Lyubomir Nikolov: We increased patrols, deployed drones and unbranded cars

Acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs with his first interview and details on how the Ministry of Internal Affairs will fight the war on the road

Jun 28, 2026 19:50 8

Lyubomir Nikolov: We increased patrols, deployed drones and unbranded cars - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

„We increased the number of patrols, ordered all police cars to have their lights on, deployed drones, deployed unbranded cars to watch for aggressive drivers.

With the operational services, we are starting to secure places where we have information or it is suspected that unscrupulous drivers are leaving entertainment venues in a drunken state and getting into their cars”.

This was stated in the program „Na fokus” Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior Lyubomir Nikolov.

In his first interview since taking office, he explained how the Ministry of Interior is trying to combat the war on the roads.

Nikolov explained that after Prime Minister Rumen Radev gathered all the institutions responsible for road safety, he set tasks and insisted on their implementation in a short time.


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